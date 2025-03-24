Field Artillery Degraded Operations Combined Training BRoll Package

Soldiers from the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment led instructional sessions on Degraded Operations during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on March 19, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, reinforcing decades of shared experience. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)
