    18th Wing Mission Video

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    The 18th Wing mission video highlights the wing's role in delivering airpower and defending the Indo-Pacific as the largest combat wing in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 22:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956550
    VIRIN: 250326-F-TK870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885176
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 18th Wing Mission Video, by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

