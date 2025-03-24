The 18th Wing mission video highlights the wing's role in delivering airpower and defending the Indo-Pacific as the largest combat wing in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 22:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|956550
|VIRIN:
|250326-F-TK870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110885176
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th Wing Mission Video, by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.