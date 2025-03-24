Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Okinawa and Nirai Fire Department Joint training

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Dean Turner, the fire chief at U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services, talks about the memorandum of agreement with the Nirai Fire Department and the joint capabilities they provide during a simulated wildfire exercise on March 11, 2025, Okinawa, Japan. The USAG Fire and Emergency services mission is to protect the lives and property of the community and emergency personnel through timely fire response and suppression, emergency medical services, fire code enforcement, and public fire safety education. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 21:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956543
    VIRIN: 250311-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110885101
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    USAG Okinawa
    American Forces Network Pacific

