USAG Okinawa and Nirai Fire Department Joint training

Dean Turner, the fire chief at U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Fire and Emergency Services, talks about the memorandum of agreement with the Nirai Fire Department and the joint capabilities they provide during a simulated wildfire exercise on March 11, 2025, Okinawa, Japan. The USAG Fire and Emergency services mission is to protect the lives and property of the community and emergency personnel through timely fire response and suppression, emergency medical services, fire code enforcement, and public fire safety education. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)