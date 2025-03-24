Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Reviews Transcom’s Posture, Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 25, 2025. The committee is reviewing Transcom’s posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 17:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956524
    Filename: DOD_110884717
    Length: 01:15:04
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Reviews Transcom’s Posture, Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

