Total Force Airmen Strengthen CBRN Readiness at Misawa Air Base

SrA Katelyn Finley discusses the importance of Total Force integration during Exercise Beverly Sunrise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 14, 2025. The exercise brought together members of the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active-Duty components, including the 151st Wing, 144th Fighter Wing, 113th Wing, 301st Fighter Wing, 910th Airlift Wing, 433rd Airlift Wing, 35th Fighter Wing, and 35th Civil Engineering Squadron. Beverly Sunrise strengthens CBRN defense readiness through joint operations and realistic, scenario-based training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)