3rd MUNS Bomb Build B-roll

Airmen assigned to the 3rd Munitions squadron conducted a bomb-building exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 4, 2025. To prepare for deployments and future conflict, ammunition and weapons troops worked together to strengthen their skills with the bomb build. They participated in simulated exercises, which included prepping missile shipments and constructing bombs.