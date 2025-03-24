GAS! GAS! GAS!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956508" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a confidence chamber training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2025. In the confidence chamber recruits learn how to properly use the M50 gas mask, respond to potential chemical and biological threats, and to have trust and confidence in their issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)