    GAS! GAS! GAS!

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a confidence chamber training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2025. In the confidence chamber recruits learn how to properly use the M50 gas mask, respond to potential chemical and biological threats, and to have trust and confidence in their issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 17:16
    Length: 00:00:59
    CAMP PENDLETON
    2ND BATTALION
    MARINES
    RECRUIT TRAINING
    MCRD SAN DIEGO

