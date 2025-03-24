GAS! GAS! GAS!

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a confidence chamber training exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 20, 2025. In the confidence chamber recruits learn how to properly use the M50 gas mask, respond to potential chemical and biological threats, and to have trust and confidence in their issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956508
|VIRIN:
|250320-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110884542
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.