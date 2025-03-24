Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department, Navy Officials Testify on State of Shipbuilding

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Brett A. Seidle, acting assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Vice Adm. James P. Downey, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command; and Shelby S. Oakley, Government Accountability Office’s Contracting and National Security Acquisitions director, testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee subcommittee on seapower regarding the state of conventional surface shipbuilding March 25, 2025, in Washington.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956506
    Filename: DOD_110884481
    Length: 01:39:53
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLive
    Defense on Demand

