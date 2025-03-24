Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE OF THE YEAR - CPL AVERI LAVOIE

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Kerri Copello 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Cpl. Averi Lavoie is the 2024 Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Marine of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956502
    VIRIN: 250320-O-HA240-4852
    Filename: DOD_110884279
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARINE OF THE YEAR - CPL AVERI LAVOIE, by Kerri Copello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

