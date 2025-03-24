Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stellar Banshee / Flight Test Other-40 (FTX-40)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Missile Defense Agency

    March 24, 2025, the Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Navy successfully executed Flight Test Other-40 (FTX-40) off the coast of Hawaii. USS Pinckney (DDG 91) demonstrated the ability to detect, track and perform a simulated engagement of an advanced maneuvering hypersonic target using the SBT Inc. 3 capability embedded in the latest Aegis software baseline.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956501
    VIRIN: 250324-D-D0500-1005
    Filename: DOD_110884246
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stellar Banshee / Flight Test Other-40 (FTX-40), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Missile Defense Agency

    TAGS

    missile defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download