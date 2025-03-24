Kilo Company EGA Ceremony

New Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 22, 2025. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
03.22.2025
03.25.2025
Video Productions
956493
250322-M-JM917-1001
DOD_110884073
00:01:10
|Location:
PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
2
2
