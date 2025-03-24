The El Paso Independent School District hosted a public forum, March 19, 2025, where school officials, Fort Bliss officials and military parents came together to share district updates and information, empowering everyone to work together towards a brighter future for students.
School representatives and military parent Andy Jano, sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this collaboration.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 16:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|956492
|VIRIN:
|250319-A-PT036-4945
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110884061
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, El Paso Independent School District works closely with Fort Bliss Officials and Parents to Ensure Seamless Communication and support for military-connected students, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.