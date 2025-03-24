El Paso Independent School District works closely with Fort Bliss Officials and Parents to Ensure Seamless Communication and support for military-connected students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The El Paso Independent School District hosted a public forum, March 19, 2025, where school officials, Fort Bliss officials and military parents came together to share district updates and information, empowering everyone to work together towards a brighter future for students.



School representatives and military parent Andy Jano, sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this collaboration.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)