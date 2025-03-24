Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Paso Independent School District works closely with Fort Bliss Officials and Parents to Ensure Seamless Communication and support for military-connected students

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The El Paso Independent School District hosted a public forum, March 19, 2025, where school officials, Fort Bliss officials and military parents came together to share district updates and information, empowering everyone to work together towards a brighter future for students.

    School representatives and military parent Andy Jano, sat with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss the importance of this collaboration.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 16:23
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

