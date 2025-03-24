FY26 MMEA HSST Brief

U.S. Marines Corps Capt. Drew S. Tykwinski, the Special Duty Assignments (SDA) Unit Head for Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments, discusses the FY26 Headquarters Marine Corps SDA Screening Team (HSST), Quantico, Virginia, March 25, 2025. The FY26 HSST process identifies and screens top-performing Marines for critical SDAs that directly support the future of the force.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 15:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|956482
|VIRIN:
|250318-M-BP922-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110883973
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
