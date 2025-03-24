Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FY26 MMEA HSST Brief

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marines Corps Capt. Drew S. Tykwinski, the Special Duty Assignments (SDA) Unit Head for Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments, discusses the FY26 Headquarters Marine Corps SDA Screening Team (HSST), Quantico, Virginia, March 25, 2025. The FY26 HSST process identifies and screens top-performing Marines for critical SDAs that directly support the future of the force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 15:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 956482
    VIRIN: 250318-M-BP922-1002
    Filename: DOD_110883973
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY26 MMEA HSST Brief, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruiter
    Drill Instructor
    HSST
    SDA
    Marine Combat Instructor

