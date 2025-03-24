The Future Has Landed

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    An F-35A Lightning II aircraft arrives at the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing located in Jacksonville, Florida, March 4, 2025. The arrival marks the unit’s transition to the fifth-generation fighter aircraft, enhancing the wing’s 24/7 homeland defense mission and strengthening joint-force integration efforts in Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956477
    VIRIN: 250310-F-ZH301-3301
    Filename: DOD_110883885
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

