An F-35A Lightning II aircraft arrives at the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing located in Jacksonville, Florida, March 4, 2025. The arrival marks the unit’s transition to the fifth-generation fighter aircraft, enhancing the wing’s 24/7 homeland defense mission and strengthening joint-force integration efforts in Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956477
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-ZH301-3301
|Filename:
|DOD_110883885
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Future Has Landed, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.