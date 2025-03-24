he 412th Security Forces Squadron hosted the Advanced Combat Training Exercise March 9-15, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The event brought together 40 personnel from 10 different installations spanning three major commands encompassing eight teams. (Air Force video by Blaine Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 13:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956476
|VIRIN:
|250315-F-OM838-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_110883869
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders enhance skills during annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise, by Blaine Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
