    Defenders enhance skills during annual Advanced Combat Training Exercise

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Video by Blaine Torres 

    412th Test Wing   

    he 412th Security Forces Squadron hosted the Advanced Combat Training Exercise March 9-15, at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The event brought together 40 personnel from 10 different installations spanning three major commands encompassing eight teams. (Air Force video by Blaine Torres)

    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Security Forces
    training
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

