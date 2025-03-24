Coast Guard 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard crews remain focused on their mission, conducting drug interdictions, life-saving rescue operations, and critical Arctic research throughout 2024. These ongoing efforts are vital to the upkeep of our nation's waters and advancing scientific understanding of changing polar environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)