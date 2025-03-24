Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 2024

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard crews remain focused on their mission, conducting drug interdictions, life-saving rescue operations, and critical Arctic research throughout 2024. These ongoing efforts are vital to the upkeep of our nation's waters and advancing scientific understanding of changing polar environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carmen Caver)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956464
    VIRIN: 241101-G-KH296-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883821
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    2024
    EOY

