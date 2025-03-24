Oakland Military Academy Community Salute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the Oakland Military Academy in Oakland, CA, students hosted a community salute to the Army and Army Reserve with guests Army Reserve Ambassador Jim Bernet, motivational speaker Vann Morris, and others! The event was in hopes to show students how they can use the Army and Army Reserve as a launchpad for their dreams and goals.