    Oakland Military Academy Community Salute

    OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Colton Huston 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    At the Oakland Military Academy in Oakland, CA, students hosted a community salute to the Army and Army Reserve with guests Army Reserve Ambassador Jim Bernet, motivational speaker Vann Morris, and others! The event was in hopes to show students how they can use the Army and Army Reserve as a launchpad for their dreams and goals.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 12:46
    Location: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    army reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassador
    ara
    usarmarketing
    Jim Bernet

