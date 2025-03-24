Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report 94

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th TRW celebrated the newly selected senior master sergeant and held the Chief recognition ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956459
    VIRIN: 250318-F-TB914-9108
    Filename: DOD_110883682
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report 94, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    master sgt
    Chiefs
    AETC
    17TRW

