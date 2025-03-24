Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll: SETAF-AF hosts Innovation Week

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army, Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) and the 173rd Airborne Brigade host the inaugural Vicenza Military Community (VMC) Innovation Week at Caserma Del Din, Italy, March 25, 2025. VMC showcases how units across the VMC are already supporting innovation. SETAF-AF showcases how units across the VMC are already supporting innovation. These efforts support bottom-up problem-solving to enable process improvements, improve warfighter readiness and resilience, and deploy technology to increase warfighting lethality. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT (RACK FOCUS): U.S. Soldiers and Italian Army participate in the Innovation Week
    (00:03:08) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:06:23) CLOSE UP SHOT: A U.S. Soldiers talks about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:10:08) CUT IN SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:13:23) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:19:26) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:23:11) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:26:26) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:30:11) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:34:13) CUT IN SHOT: Drone equipment sits on the table
    (00:42:02) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers and civilian talk about drones during the Innovation Week
    (00:47:08) CUT IN SHOT: Drone equipment sits on the table
    (00:50:23) CUT AWAY SHOT: A video of a wheeled-drone plays
    (00:54:20) CUT AWAY SHOT (RACK FOCUS): A wheeled-drone
    (00:58:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Civilians assemble a drone
    (01:02:07) CUT IN SHOT: Civilians assemble a drone
    (01:06:25) CUT IN SHOT (RACK FOCUS): An assembled drone

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956453
    VIRIN: 250325-A-SB019-1001
    PIN: 250325-A
    Filename: DOD_110883641
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Drones
    Technology
    173rd IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    BeAllYouCanBe
    InnovationWeek

