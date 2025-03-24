Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion Paratroopers Welcome New Senior Enlisted Leader During Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.24.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, welcomed their new senior enlisted leader during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din on March 24, 2025, marking a formal transition of leadership.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Moran assumed responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor, taking over from Command Sgt. Maj. Olanrewaju Anibaba, who was honored for his leadership and dedicated service to the unit.

    “To our family members, we thank you for your continued sacrifice and support to your paratroopers and our country,” Anibaba said. “The wiseman said we are all renting our callsigns.”

    The Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, a time-honored Army tradition, underscores the continuity of leadership and the transfer of responsibility for the training, welfare and readiness of Soldiers. Paratroopers, leaders and community members gathered to witness the symbolic passing of the battalion colors — representing the trust placed in the incoming command sergeant major.

    “It’s a privilege to be a sergeant major,” Moran said during the ceremony. “Leading soldiers as a command sergeant major is even better. I am fully committed to making sure this organization is the best place to serve our nation.”

    Moran brings a distinguished record of service and is expected to build on the battalion’s legacy of professionalism, readiness and esprit de corps.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Lora and video editing by Capt. Jennifer French)

