173rd Brigade Support Battalion Paratroopers Welcome New Senior Enlisted Leader During Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956443" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, welcomed their new senior enlisted leader during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din on March 24, 2025, marking a formal transition of leadership.



Command Sgt. Maj. Gerardo Moran assumed responsibility as the battalion’s senior enlisted advisor, taking over from Command Sgt. Maj. Olanrewaju Anibaba, who was honored for his leadership and dedicated service to the unit.



“To our family members, we thank you for your continued sacrifice and support to your paratroopers and our country,” Anibaba said. “The wiseman said we are all renting our callsigns.”



The Assumption of Responsibility ceremony, a time-honored Army tradition, underscores the continuity of leadership and the transfer of responsibility for the training, welfare and readiness of Soldiers. Paratroopers, leaders and community members gathered to witness the symbolic passing of the battalion colors — representing the trust placed in the incoming command sergeant major.



“It’s a privilege to be a sergeant major,” Moran said during the ceremony. “Leading soldiers as a command sergeant major is even better. I am fully committed to making sure this organization is the best place to serve our nation.”



Moran brings a distinguished record of service and is expected to build on the battalion’s legacy of professionalism, readiness and esprit de corps.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



Recording(s) "Voss" by RØRE (3:34)

Individual Youtube Creator / Podcaster

Clients No client or brand/company work

Distributions Standard Coverage - Web / Social Media (Up to 1 million subscribers), Podcast (Up to 10k monthly

downloads)

Monetization Included

License Date March 25, 2025



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Lora and video editing by Capt. Jennifer French)