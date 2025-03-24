Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73rd Special Operations Squadron Flys Over New Mexico United Soccer Game

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video showcases the 73rd Special Operations Squadron flying over the New Mexico United soccer game in Albuquerque, N.M., March 22. The 73 SOS falls under the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base and serves as a training hub for its aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956441
    VIRIN: 250322-F-RQ117-2217
    Filename: DOD_110883330
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Flyover
    AETC
    73 SOS
    AC-130J
    58 SOW
    UNM

