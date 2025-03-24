This video showcases the 73rd Special Operations Squadron flying over the New Mexico United soccer game in Albuquerque, N.M., March 22. The 73 SOS falls under the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base and serves as a training hub for its aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956441
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-RQ117-2217
|Filename:
|DOD_110883330
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 73rd Special Operations Squadron Flys Over New Mexico United Soccer Game, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
