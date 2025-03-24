73rd Special Operations Squadron Flys Over New Mexico United Soccer Game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video showcases the 73rd Special Operations Squadron flying over the New Mexico United soccer game in Albuquerque, N.M., March 22. The 73 SOS falls under the 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base and serves as a training hub for its aircrew members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)