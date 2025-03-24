Navy Art Reflects: The Great White Fleet

The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Great White Fleet". Consisting of two squadrons of battle ships, the fleet circumnavigated the globe between 1907 and 1909, covering over 43,000 miles. The fleet earned its nick name due to the ships being painted all white. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
