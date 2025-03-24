Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Great White Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on "The Great White Fleet". Consisting of two squadrons of battle ships, the fleet circumnavigated the globe between 1907 and 1909, covering over 43,000 miles. The fleet earned its nick name due to the ships being painted all white. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 10:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956440
    VIRIN: 240918-M-IP911-7683
    Filename: DOD_110883323
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    Painting
    Battleships
    NHHC
    The Great White Fleet
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday

