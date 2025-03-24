Military Logistics Over Time

Since two armies found themselves on the battlefield facing off against each other, there has been a need to supply that army. Men require materiel to make them a legitimate and effective fighting force. In this presentation of information, the history office examined the evolution of military logistics from Napoleon's Army to the present.
There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.
