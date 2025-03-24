Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Logistics Over Time

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Mark Struve 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Since two armies found themselves on the battlefield facing off against each other, there has been a need to supply that army. Men require materiel to make them a legitimate and effective fighting force. In this presentation of information, the history office examined the evolution of military logistics from Napoleon's Army to the present.

    There is no audio for this presentation. The material was researched in a concerted effort by the ASC History Office.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 10:03
    Video ID: 956438
    Length: 00:11:52
    This work, Military Logistics Over Time, by Mark Struve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

