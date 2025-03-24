Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Coaching Campaign Week_ Coffee with a DoD Leadership Coach Training Guide

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Melissa Pagar 

    Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service

    View this video on how to set up your DoD Coaching Campaign Week Coffee with a DoD Leadership Coach event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:08:15
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US

