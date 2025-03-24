Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Art Reflects: The Spanish-American War

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Spanish-American War. The war was conflict fought between the U.S. and Spain from between April and December of 1898. The war resulted in Spain relinquishing its claims to Cuba and ceding Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines to the United States. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:53
    Location: US

    Painting
    Spanish-American War
    1800's
    NHHC
    Navy Art Collection
    Fine Arts Friday

