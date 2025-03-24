Navy Art Reflects: The Spanish-American War

The Navy Art Collection reflects on the Spanish-American War. The war was conflict fought between the U.S. and Spain from between April and December of 1898. The war resulted in Spain relinquishing its claims to Cuba and ceding Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines to the United States. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|12.18.2024
|03.25.2025 09:53
|Series
|956433
|241218-M-IP911-8720
|DOD_110883265
|Length:
|00:01:51
|US
|0
|0
