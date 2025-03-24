B-Roll:173rd Airborne Brigade conducts operation at Juliet drop zone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, execute an airborne jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes

(00:03:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes

(00:06:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes

(00:09:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes

(00:12:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes

(00:17:29) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft

(00:29:21) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft

(00:36:25) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft

(00:44:28) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper unhooks from their parachute after executing an airborne jump

(00:48:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper unhooks from their parachute after executing an airborne jump

(00:55:21) LONG SHOT (SLOW-MO): U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

(01:06:26) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

(01:10:11) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

(01:13:26) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

(01:23:21) CUT IN SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

(01:28:19) CUT IN SHOT (PAN DOWN): U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute