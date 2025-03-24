Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll:173rd Airborne Brigade conducts operation at Juliet drop zone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, execute an airborne jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes
    (00:03:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes
    (00:06:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes
    (00:09:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes
    (00:12:00) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers donning their parachutes
    (00:17:29) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft
    (00:29:21) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft
    (00:36:25) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army paratroopers jump out of a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft
    (00:44:28) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper unhooks from their parachute after executing an airborne jump
    (00:48:03) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper unhooks from their parachute after executing an airborne jump
    (00:55:21) LONG SHOT (SLOW-MO): U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute
    (01:06:26) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute
    (01:10:11) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute
    (01:13:26) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute
    (01:23:21) CUT IN SHOT: U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute
    (01:28:19) CUT IN SHOT (PAN DOWN): U.S. Army paratrooper recovers their parachute

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956430
    VIRIN: 250320-A-SB019-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883211
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll:173rd Airborne Brigade conducts operation at Juliet drop zone, by SGT Kylejian Francia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    173rd IBCT
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download