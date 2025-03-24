The Navy Art Collection reflects on military aviation, in honor of #NationalAviationHistoryMonth. This episode takes a look at a selection of paintings depicting some of the various aircraft utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces over the past century. Navy Art Reflects is a video series intended to showcase and educate the public on events, people, and time frames from U.S. Naval history through the various art works held in the Navy Art Collection.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|956429
|VIRIN:
|241122-M-IP911-2285
|Filename:
|DOD_110883207
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Art Reflects: Aviation Appreciation, by Sgt Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
