    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Overview 2025

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    This video provides an overview of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston's missions, outlying units and assets. Sector Houston-Galveston employs 993 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel and manages Coast Guard operations from 60 miles east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to the Colorado River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956428
    VIRIN: 250325-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110883206
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US

