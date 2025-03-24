Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Overview 2025

This video provides an overview of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston's missions, outlying units and assets. Sector Houston-Galveston employs 993 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel and manages Coast Guard operations from 60 miles east of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to the Colorado River. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 09:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956428
|VIRIN:
|250325-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110883206
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.