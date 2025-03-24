Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Weapons Department News Feature

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    250320-GTM-InFocus-Weapons GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (March 20, 2025) Naval Station Guantanamo Bay's Weapons Department ensures mission readiness and lethality, providing ammunition support, maintenance and training on a variety of weapons systems. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 09:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Mission Readiness
    Weapons
    Lethality

