B-roll: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts airborne operation at Juliet drop zone

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, execute an airborne jump at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 20, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands’ areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)



SHOT LIST:

(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan from left to right of soldiers securing their parachutes.

(00:04:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan down to soldier securing his parachute straps.

(00:07:20) LONG SHOT: Jumpmaster inspects soldiers parachute.

(00:12:07) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan from left to right of soldiers sitting down with parachutes on their laps.

(00:16:04) CUT AWAY: Parachutes on bench.

(00:17:13) CUT AWAY: Helmets sitting on top of a table rack focus.

(00:20:03) CLOSE SHOT: Pan from left to right, soldier secures his parachute bag on his waist.

(00:24:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier secures his parachute bag on his waist.

(00:26:16) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier secures his parachute bag on his waist.

(00:32:13) CLOSE SHOT: Jumpmaster secures parachute on soldier.

(00:40:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Jumpmaster secures parachute on soldier.

(00:50:14) LONG SHOT: Soldiers sitting down on a bench with parachutes on their laps.

(00:54:03) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier applies camouflage on his face.

(00:57:22) CLOSE SHOT: 173rd Airborne Brigade unit patch.

(01:00:12) LONG SHOT: Paratroopers jump out of C-130.

(01:04:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldier secures parachute into their pack.

(01:08:02) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier secures parachute into their pack.

(01:10:19) LONG SHOT: Soldier secures parachute into their pack.

(01:15:12) LONG SHOT: Paratroopers in the sky.

(01:18:20) LONG SHOT: Soldier lands on the ground.

(01:22:09) LONG SHOT: Soldier runs to secure his parachute and stuff it into his pack.

(01:26:09) CLOSE SHOT: Soldier secures his parachute into his pack.

(01:29:03) LONG SHOT: Pan from left to right, paratroopers in the sky.

(01:33:16) LONG SHOT: Soldiers run towards the camera and exit the frame from the left.