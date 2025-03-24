Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newmarket Academy Aviation Club tours 100th ARW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Students from the Newmarket Academy Aviation Club visit RAF Mildenhall, England, March 21, 2025. The students learned about aviation, Air Force careers and the KC-135 Stratotankers role in global air refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 07:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956416
    VIRIN: 250325-F-KM921-1001
    Filename: DOD_110882995
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newmarket Academy Aviation Club tours 100th ARW, by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #UK #Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download