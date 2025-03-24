Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saint Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational Slow-Motion B-Roll Package

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Boxers and fans united for the St. Patrick’s Day Boxing Invitational, hosted by USAG Bavaria Family and MWR Sports and Fitness at the Memorial Fitness Center, Rose Barracks, Germany, March 15, 2025. The event highlighted both male and female boxers in a thrilling showcase of skill, unity and sportsmanship. Participants and supporters came together to create an unforgettable atmosphere, embodying the energy and passion that define our community. Events like this strengthen bonds and inspire future opportunities for connection and celebration. Together, we’re stronger. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 06:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956412
    VIRIN: 250315-A-MQ729-1450
    Filename: DOD_110882973
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

