Saint Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational Slow-Motion B-Roll Package

Boxers and fans united for the St. Patrick’s Day Boxing Invitational, hosted by USAG Bavaria Family and MWR Sports and Fitness at the Memorial Fitness Center, Rose Barracks, Germany, March 15, 2025. The event highlighted both male and female boxers in a thrilling showcase of skill, unity and sportsmanship. Participants and supporters came together to create an unforgettable atmosphere, embodying the energy and passion that define our community. Events like this strengthen bonds and inspire future opportunities for connection and celebration. Together, we’re stronger. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)