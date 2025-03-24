Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES, 100th CS support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FELTWELL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th Communications Squadron hold a joint training day at RAF Feltwell, England, March 20, 2025. Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days are being implemented in units within the 100th ARW to prepare Airmen for wartime operations and build on skills other training programs provide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 06:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956409
    VIRIN: 250320-F-BN500-1001
    Filename: DOD_110882967
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FELTWELL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES, 100th CS support, by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    100th ARW
    100th CES
    100th CS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download