Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES, 100th CS support

The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th Communications Squadron hold a joint training day at RAF Feltwell, England, March 20, 2025. Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days are being implemented in units within the 100th ARW to prepare Airmen for wartime operations and build on skills other training programs provide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)