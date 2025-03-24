Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees tour static aircraft, speak with service members, enjoy live entertainment and eat during America Fest at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22/23, 2025. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 04:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956404
    VIRIN: 250322-F-AF022-8589
    Filename: DOD_110882894
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2025, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    USAF
    static display
    America Fest
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download