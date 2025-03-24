Festival attendees tour static aircraft, speak with service members, enjoy live entertainment and eat during America Fest at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22/23, 2025. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956404
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-AF022-8589
|Filename:
|DOD_110882894
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 2025, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
