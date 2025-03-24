Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2025 - 909th ARS

    JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees tour a KC-135 Stratotanker static display during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    USAF
    America Fest
    909th ARS
    INDOPACOM

