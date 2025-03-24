Festival attendees tour a KC-135 Stratotanker static display during America Fest 2025 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2025. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 04:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956403
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-AF022-3163
|Filename:
|DOD_110882893
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Fest 2025 - 909th ARS, by SrA Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.