    Northern Dragon 25: CLC-36 trains at JGSDF Camp Nihonbara

    NAGI, OKAYAMA, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 36, 3rd Sustainment Group Experimental, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in Exercise Northern Dragon 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Nihonbara, Japan, March 14 to March 20, 2025. Exercise Northern Dragon allowed Marines from MCAS Iwakuni to conduct live-fire ranges and train in maintaining security in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 04:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956401
    VIRIN: 250320-M-AA976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110882891
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NAGI, OKAYAMA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Machine guns
    PMO
    3rd MLG
    CLC-36
    Field Ops
    SGX

