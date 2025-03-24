Northern Dragon 25: CLC-36 trains at JGSDF Camp Nihonbara

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 36, 3rd Sustainment Group Experimental, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in Exercise Northern Dragon 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Nihonbara, Japan, March 14 to March 20, 2025. Exercise Northern Dragon allowed Marines from MCAS Iwakuni to conduct live-fire ranges and train in maintaining security in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 04:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956401
|VIRIN:
|250320-M-AA976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882891
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NAGI, OKAYAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.