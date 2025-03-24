Northern Dragon 25: CLC-36 trains at JGSDF Camp Nihonbara

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956401" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Company 36, 3rd Sustainment Group Experimental, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in Exercise Northern Dragon 25 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Nihonbara, Japan, March 14 to March 20, 2025. Exercise Northern Dragon allowed Marines from MCAS Iwakuni to conduct live-fire ranges and train in maintaining security in an austere environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)