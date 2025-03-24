Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 25 - 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Joint Wet Gap Operations

    YEONCHEON-GUN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2025

    Video by Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier, KPfc. Hyung Ju Lee reports about Wet Gap Crossing Operation conducted by 1st Lt. Lauryn Luangsomkham and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division as part of Freedom Shield 25 in Yeoncheon-gun, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multi-domain, military exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace operations to enhance combat readiness through realistic battlefield scenarios. (U.S. Army video by KPfc. Hyung Ju Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 04:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956400
    VIRIN: 250320-A-DO435-3392
    Filename: DOD_110882890
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: YEONCHEON-GUN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 25 - 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Joint Wet Gap Operations, by PFC Hyung Ju Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    11th Engineer Battalion
    wet gap crossing
    Multi-Domain
    2nd Infantry division
    FreedomShield25

