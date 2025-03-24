Freedom Shield 25 - 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Joint Wet Gap Operations

Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldier, KPfc. Hyung Ju Lee reports about Wet Gap Crossing Operation conducted by 1st Lt. Lauryn Luangsomkham and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division as part of Freedom Shield 25 in Yeoncheon-gun, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2025. Freedom Shield 25 is a multi-domain, military exercise integrating ground, air, naval, space, and cyberspace operations to enhance combat readiness through realistic battlefield scenarios. (U.S. Army video by KPfc. Hyung Ju Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 04:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956400
|VIRIN:
|250320-A-DO435-3392
|Filename:
|DOD_110882890
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|YEONCHEON-GUN, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
