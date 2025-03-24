A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, perform refuel operations over the Pacific Ocean, March 4 - 6, 2025. Bomber task force missions enhance joint and multilateral readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the region. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to provide air refueling support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, displaying Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 03:59
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|956396
|VIRIN:
|250320-F-IK699-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110882863
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 909th ARS keeps 34th BTF FRESH over the Pacific (AFN Cut), by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.