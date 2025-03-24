Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS keeps 34th BTF FRESH over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, perform refuel operations over the Pacific Ocean, March 4 - 6, 2025. Bomber task force missions enhance joint and multilateral readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the region. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to provide air refueling support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, displaying Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 03:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 956394
    VIRIN: 250320-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110882856
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS keeps 34th BTF FRESH over the Pacific, by SSgt Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

