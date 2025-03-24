909th ARS keeps 34th BTF FRESH over the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B1-B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, perform refuel operations over the Pacific Ocean, March 4 - 6, 2025. Bomber task force missions enhance joint and multilateral readiness to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the region. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to provide air refueling support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, displaying Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gary Hilton)