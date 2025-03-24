BH 25-1: 909th ARS conducts elephant walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron line up on a flight line during an Elephant Walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate airpower is a key function of air operations, ensuring stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)