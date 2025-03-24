Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: 909th ARS conducts elephant walk

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron line up on a flight line during an Elephant Walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate airpower is a key function of air operations, ensuring stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 03:20
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

