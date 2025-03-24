BH 25-1: 909th ARS conducts elephant walk

U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron line up on a flight line during an Elephant Walk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 10, 2025. Kadena’s ability to rapidly generate airpower is a key function of air operations, ensuring stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 03:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956390
|VIRIN:
|250110-F-TK870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882810
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
