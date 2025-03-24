Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Marines, US Marines & Army Coalition conduct bilateral Air Assault exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    The U.S. Marine Corps, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and U.S. Army conducted a joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone March 17, 2025, at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea. The purpose of joint bilateral military exercises was to enhance interoperability, build relationships, share best practices, and strengthen defense cooperation between participating nations, improving their collective military capabilities. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 02:51
    3rd Marine Division
    Joint Exercise
    4th Marine Regiment
    helicopter
    Twin Bridges Training Area
    Bilateral Air Assault

