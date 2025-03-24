ROK Marines, US Marines & Army Coalition conduct bilateral Air Assault exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Marine Corps, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and U.S. Army conducted a joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone March 17, 2025, at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea. The purpose of joint bilateral military exercises was to enhance interoperability, build relationships, share best practices, and strengthen defense cooperation between participating nations, improving their collective military capabilities. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)