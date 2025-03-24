ROK Marines, US Marines & Army Coalition conduct bilateral Air Assault exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps, Republic of Korea Marine Corps, and U.S. Army conducted a joint bilateral air assault exercise at an offsite landing zone March 17, 2025, at Twin Bridges Training Area, South Korea. The purpose of joint bilateral military exercises was to enhance interoperability, build relationships, share best practices, and strengthen defense cooperation between participating nations, improving their collective military capabilities. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
