On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers from the 65th EOD company partake in a demo range with the Royal Thailand Army Soldiers as part of the Cobra Gold exercise 2025 in Thailand; U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force base takes off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Rotary Wing Aviators from the Hawaii Army National Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines held a key leader engagement on ‘Oahu during the first week of march 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2025 01:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956384
|VIRIN:
|250314-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882714
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: March 14, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.