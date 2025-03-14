Pacific News: March 14, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Army Soldiers from the 65th EOD company partake in a demo range with the Royal Thailand Army Soldiers as part of the Cobra Gold exercise 2025 in Thailand; U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force base takes off in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Rotary Wing Aviators from the Hawaii Army National Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines held a key leader engagement on ‘Oahu during the first week of march 2025.