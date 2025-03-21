Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: March 21, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers volunteer to teach English to local students, U.S. Airmen participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care; and U.S. Airmen and Marines undergo CBRN training

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.25.2025 00:42
    Location: JP

