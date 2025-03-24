Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Day at Sasebo Elementary School

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    Sasebo Elementary School held a career day for its students March 21st, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 23:50
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    School
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Community

