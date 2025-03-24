Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Medical Soldier, New Jersey Native Competes for Best Squad Competition 2025

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Spc. Carlos Figueredo, a dental assistant with the 7238th Medical Support Unit out of Fort Hamiliton, N.Y., tells other Soldiers how to maintain their motivation and their energy for the Best Squad Competition 2025 hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla.-based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga.-based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 24, 2025. On the first day of the competition, Soldiers participated in timed and graded events, which commenced with a conditioning course that followed directly into the confidence course, a simulated hand grenade qualification range and concluded with the Chemical Biological Nuclear Radioactive and high-yield explosive exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 22:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    7238th Medical Support Unit
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    AR-MEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    Best Squad Competition 2025

