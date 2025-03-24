Army Reserve Medical Soldier, New Jersey Native Competes for Best Squad Competition 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Spc. Carlos Figueredo, a dental assistant with the 7238th Medical Support Unit out of Fort Hamiliton, N.Y., tells other Soldiers how to maintain their motivation and their energy for the Best Squad Competition 2025 hosted by the Pinellas Park, Fla.-based Army Reserve Medical Command and the Gillem Enclave, Ga.-based 3rd Theater Medical Command, at Fort McCoy, Wis. on March 24, 2025. On the first day of the competition, Soldiers participated in timed and graded events, which commenced with a conditioning course that followed directly into the confidence course, a simulated hand grenade qualification range and concluded with the Chemical Biological Nuclear Radioactive and high-yield explosive exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)