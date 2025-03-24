Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class #278 Fourth Squad perform AB Hunt Command Post set up and student camp duties during the Field Training Exercise at Naval Base Ventura County.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956357
|VIRIN:
|250319-N-EP681-3689
|Filename:
|DOD_110882286
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Class #278 Fourth Squad FTX, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.