nternational Sniper Competition

Competitors in the 16th annual United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, demonstrate elite capabilities by shooting long range targets in a six-story tower at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 17, 2025. The USASOC International Sniper Competition consisted of rigorous physical, mental, and technical events testing a range of marksmanship skills. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Davon Allums)
|03.17.2025
|03.24.2025 17:15
|B-Roll
|956346
|250317-A-MB786-9126
|DOD_110882041
|00:03:22
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
