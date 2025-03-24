nternational Sniper Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Sniper Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Davon Allums 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Competitors in the 16th annual United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) International Sniper Competition, demonstrate elite capabilities by shooting long range targets in a six-story tower at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 17, 2025. The USASOC International Sniper Competition consisted of rigorous physical, mental, and technical events testing a range of marksmanship skills. (U.S Army video by Staff Sgt. Davon Allums)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956346
    VIRIN: 250317-A-MB786-9126
    Filename: DOD_110882041
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Sniper Competition, by SGT Davon Allums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

