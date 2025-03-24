Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2025

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show hosts aerial demonstrations, static displays and features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the USAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956345
    VIRIN: 250323-F-KQ087-2001
    Filename: DOD_110882031
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2025, by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Open House
    Air Power Demo
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show
    Air Show 2025
    Arizona Air Show

