B-Roll Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona 2025

The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show hosts aerial demonstrations, static displays and features the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the USAF. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956345
|VIRIN:
|250323-F-KQ087-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110882031
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
