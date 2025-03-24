Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team conduct a stryker training during Hanuman Guardian 25 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 14, 2025. HG25 is a bilateral training exercise for U.S. and Royal Thai military elements to increase interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kaelynn Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956342
|VIRIN:
|250314-A-MP463-3054
|Filename:
|DOD_110881927
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, US Army and Royal Thai Army Soldiers Conduct Stryker Training during Hanuman Guardian 25, by SPC Kaelynn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
