    US Army and Royal Thai Army Soldiers Conduct Stryker Training during Hanuman Guardian 25

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2025

    Video by Spc. Kaelynn Smith 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team conduct a stryker training during Hanuman Guardian 25 in Lop Buri, Thailand, March 14, 2025. HG25 is a bilateral training exercise for U.S. and Royal Thai military elements to increase interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Kaelynn Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956342
    VIRIN: 250314-A-MP463-3054
    Filename: DOD_110881927
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    4th I.D. 4th Infantry Division
    Hanuman Guardian 2025
    Stryker M1129 mortar carrier (MC)

