German Delegation Visits 182nd Airlift Wing

B-roll package of two C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, taking off and flying with an A400M assigned to Air Transport Wing 62, German air force, in Peoria, Illinois, March 13, 2025. The strong relationship between the 182nd Airlift Wing and the German air force began during and continued after Exercise Air Defender '23. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Young)