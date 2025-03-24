Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German Delegation Visits 182nd Airlift Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of two C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, taking off and flying with an A400M assigned to Air Transport Wing 62, German air force, in Peoria, Illinois, March 13, 2025. The strong relationship between the 182nd Airlift Wing and the German air force began during and continued after Exercise Air Defender '23. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956339
    VIRIN: 250317-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110881822
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German Delegation Visits 182nd Airlift Wing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relationships
    Interoperability
    C-130H
    Illinois Air Guard
    A400M

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download